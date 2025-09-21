Blue Jays clinch playoff spot with win over Royals

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

KANSAS CITY – The Toronto Blue Jays officially clinched a playoff berth after defeating the Kansas City Royals 8-5 on Sunday.

It will be the first post-season appearance for the Jays (90-66) since 2023, when they were topped by the Minnesota Twins in the wild-card round.

Toronto entered the day needing a win or losses from the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays also came into Sunday’s contest with the best record in the American League.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

However, Toronto only had a two-game edge on the New York Yankees for top spot in the AL East.

A division crown along with clinching the first or second seed in the AL would give the Blue Jays a bye through the wild-card round and home-field advantage in the AL Division Series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2025.