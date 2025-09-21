SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays clinch playoff spot with win over Royals

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2025 5:07 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

KANSAS CITY – The Toronto Blue Jays officially clinched a playoff berth after defeating the Kansas City Royals 8-5 on Sunday.

It will be the first post-season appearance for the Jays (90-66) since 2023, when they were topped by the Minnesota Twins in the wild-card round.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Expert says the Blue Jays have a good chance at making the playoffs this year'
Expert says the Blue Jays have a good chance at making the playoffs this year

Toronto entered the day needing a win or losses from the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays also came into Sunday’s contest with the best record in the American League.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, Toronto only had a two-game edge on the New York Yankees for top spot in the AL East.

A division crown along with clinching the first or second seed in the AL would give the Blue Jays a bye through the wild-card round and home-field advantage in the AL Division Series.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices