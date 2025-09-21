Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

World

Russian surveillance planes tracked over Baltic Sea, military officials say

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 21, 2025 1:28 pm
1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, accompanied by Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Andrey Mordvichev, left, inspects Russian weapons and equipment during his visit to the Russian-Belarusian joint military drills "Zapad 2025" (West 2025) at the Mulino training ground in Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP). View image in full screen
Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, accompanied by Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Andrey Mordvichev, left, inspects Russian weapons and equipment during his visit to the Russian-Belarusian joint military drills "Zapad 2025" (West 2025) at the Mulino training ground in Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP). DL
Air force fighter jets from Germany and Sweden were scrambled Sunday to intercept and track a Russian surveillance plane that was flying unidentified over the Baltic Sea, military officials said.

Two Swedish Gripen jets and two German Eurofighter jets deployed in international airspace to monitor and photograph the Russian IL-20 reconnaissance aircraft. It had been flying without providing a flight path or radio contact that could signal its presence, Swedish and German air force officials said.

The monitoring, which ended without incident, came as NATO and European Union member countries have been on heightened alert for Russian military and reconnaissance activities in and around their airspace.

Click to play video: '‘Dangerous provocation’: Russian jets violate Estonia’s airspace in 3rd NATO incursion in days'
‘Dangerous provocation’: Russian jets violate Estonia’s airspace in 3rd NATO incursion in days
Trending Now

On Friday, three Russian fighter aircraft entered Estonia’s airspace without permission and stayed there for 12 minutes, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said. That happened just over a week after NATO planes downed Russian drones over Poland and heightened fears that the war in Ukraine could spill over.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today, (Swedish) JAS 39 Gripens and (German) Eurofighters were scrambled over the South Baltic Sea, identifying and monitoring a Russian IL-20 reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace,” the Swedish air force said on its X account.

The German Luftwaffe said its jets had initially followed the Russian plane before handing off monitoring to the fighters from NATO ally Sweden, and then returning to Rostock-Laage airfield in northern Germany.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

