Marc Liegghio’s late kick leads Ticats past Elks

HAMILTON – Marc Liegghio’s 41-yard field goal on the game’s final play earned the Hamilton Tiger-Cats a 29-27 win over the Edmonton Elks in the annual Hall of Fame game Saturday night.

Liegghio capped a clutch 13-play, 67-yard drive for Hamilton, which got the ball at its 10-yard line with 1:37 remaining. The march was aided by a roughing the passer call against Jordan Williams, delighting 22,114 spectators at Hamilton Stadium.

Hamilton did drive to Edmonton’s 50-yard line but Brendan O’Leary-Orange dropped Bo Levi Mitchell’s pass on third-and-two to give the Elks the ball with 2:51 remaining.

Liegghio’s 40-yard field goal at 5:38 put Hamilton ahead 26-24. But Vincent Blanchard gave Edmonton a 27-26 advantage with a 12-yard field goal at 10:15. The Elks’ 65-yard, 10-play drive was aided by an illegal contact penalty on Ticats’ defender DaShaun Amos on a second-down incompletion and an unnecessary roughness call against cornerback Jamal Peters.

Hamilton (9-5) moved four points ahead of Montreal (7-7) atop the East Division standings.

Edmonton (5-9) remains fifth in the West Division, four points behind third-place B.C. and Winnipeg (both 7-7).

At halftime, the ’25 Canadian Football Hall of Fame class was honoured. It consisted of players Bryan Chiu, Jovan Olafioye, Jeremaine Copeland, Scott Flagel and Darryl Hall as well as builders Glen Johnson and Frank McCrystal.

O’Leary-Orange and Kenny Lawler had Hamilton’s touchdowns. Liegghio had five field goals (now 18 straight) and two converts.

Justin Rankin and Kurleigh Gittens Jr. scored Edmonton’s touchdowns. Blanchard had two converts and four field goals, while Jake Julien booted a single.

Cody Fajardo found Gittens Jr. on a 12-yard TD pass at 5:56 of the third to give Edmonton a 24-20 lead. The nine-play, 61-yard drive followed J.J. Ross’s interception.

Liegghio’s 38-yard field goal at 10:38 pulled Hamilton to within 24-23.

Blanchard’s 29-yard field goal to end the second quarter cut Hamilton’s halftime lead to 20-17. After Mitchell found Lawler on a 15-yard TD pass at 13:53, Fajardo moved Edmonton 38 yards on seven plays to set up Blanchard’s boot.

Both offences were active in the opening half as each team punted just once. They were also very good on second down, with Hamilton converting on 10-of-13 tries while Edmonton was seven of 11.

Mitchell was 15-of-18 passing for 175 yards and two TDs. Fajardo completed 11-of-14 attempts for 182 yards and a touchdown.

Blanchard’s 21-yard boot at 12:08 moved Edmonton ahead 14-13 at 12:08.

Liegghio’s 34-yard field goal at 8:09 gave Hamilton a 13-11 advantage. Blanchard made it 10-10 with a 42-yard field goal 24 seconds into the quarter.

Julie’s 56-yard single at 3:42 put Edmonton up 11-10.

Mitchell put Hamilton ahead 10-7 with a 12-yard TD strike to O’Leary-Orange at 11:19, ending a seven-play, 87-yard drive.

Rankin took a screen pass 72 yards for the touchdown at 7:14 to put Edmonton ahead 7-3. The Elks were facing second-and-13.

Liegghio opened the scoring with a 45-yard field goal at 4:52.

UP NEXT

Elks: Host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-3) on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Tiger-Cats: Visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-7) on Saturday, Sept. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2025.