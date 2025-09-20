SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays to move pitcher Jose Berrios to bullpen

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2025 12:48 am
1 min read
KANSAS CITY – Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios is moving to the bullpen, manager John Schneider told reporters following Friday’s 20-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

“I think he’s kind of an option if we need him on days like today and will be going forward,” Schneider said. “He can still start for us, but I think with where we are right now, he can be an option out of the ‘pen too.”

Berrios, a two-time all-star who has started since he entered the majors in 2016, has seen his play dip in recent outings and holds a 4.06 ERA.

The 31-year-old gave up three runs over four innings without delivering a strikeout in his most recent start, a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays lead the American League East with an 89-65 record and are on the brink of clinching a spot in the post-season.

“It’s not comfortable, a guy who’s had so many consecutive starts,” Schneider said. “The position we’re in now warrants some tough conversations at times, I feel like we just are trying to do what we can to win as many games as we can.

“Had a long talk with him the other day, and he’s a professional. There’s a reason Jose Berrios is Jose Berrios, so as uncomfortable as it is, I think he gets it.”

The decision comes after 22-year-old right-hander Trey Yesavage struck out nine to set a Toronto record for a major league debut.

Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Max Scherzer and Shane Bieber are also in Toronto’s starting rotation.

The Blue Jays made a similar move earlier this month when Schneider shifted Eric Lauer to the bullpen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

