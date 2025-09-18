Potential measles exposure reported in and around Toronto as part of new outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

A measles outbreak in York Region appears to be growing, with reports of two more potential exposures, including one at a hospital.

York Region Public Health issued a statement Thursday, warning people at the Kids Club Toronto on Bathurst Street and the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital emergency room could have been exposed to the contagious disease.

The warning comes from the fifth confirmed case in the area since Sept. 4, with officials urging people to monitor for symptoms and ensure vaccines are up to date.

Measles cases in Ontario grew rapidly in the spring, alongside concerns about spread through unvaccinated pockets of the population.

As the outbreak expanded, health officials were at times dealing with hundreds of new infections per week, particularly in southwestern Ontario.

They dropped again over the summer. By August, Ontario was back to single digits for measles cases for the first time since the start of the year.

— With a file from The Canadian Press