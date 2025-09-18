Menu

Politics

Manitoba government credits Sikh community’s advocacy for Winnipeg road upgrade

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 18, 2025 1:00 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba government says a community-driven initiative paved the way for upgrades to a road in north Winnipeg.
The Manitoba government says a community-driven initiative paved the way for upgrades to a road in north Winnipeg.

Premier Wab Kinew announced the completion of work on Mollard Road Thursday, alongside municipal relations Minister Glen Simard, and said efforts by area residents — particularly members of the local Sikh community — to call for improvements were directly linked to the project.

“A year and a half ago, we promised to repave Mollard Road and build a walking path,” said Kinew.

“Today, thanks to the advocacy of the Sikh community, that promise is a reality. This project makes it safer for all families to come together (and) strengthens our entire province.”

The project came to fruition after new facilities, including a library and community centre, were built in the area, and had a pricetag of $6 million in provincial funds, which were directed to the City of Winnipeg via the Strategic Municipal Investment Fund.

“This project will not only improve safety and connectivity for residents but also support growth and opportunity in the community,” said Simard.

“I want to acknowledge the strong voice and contributions of the Sikh community, whose advocacy and partnership have been instrumental in bringing this project to life. Their commitment to building a stronger, more connected Winnipeg is deeply appreciated.”

