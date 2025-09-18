Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

David Eby in Ottawa to lobby Mark Carney for more investment in B.C. projects

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2025 1:25 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Look west’: Eby touts B.C. as project haven for Canada’s economic sovereignty'
‘Look west’: Eby touts B.C. as project haven for Canada’s economic sovereignty
B.C. Premier David Eby spoke in Ottawa on Thursday, where he said B.C. accounts for 40% of the projects involved in the Major Projects plan that the federal government introduced to strengthen Canada's economic sovereignty. Eby said his government was keen to work with the Feds "to grow our independence from the States."
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbia Premier David Eby is in Ottawa to push the federal government for more investment in major infrastructure projects in the province, and it included dinner with the prime minister on Wednesday.

The premier’s office said in a statement that Eby is leading a mission to Ottawa that will last until Thursday, and the itinerary includes a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney on priorities for B.C.’s economic growth.

Eby said in the statement that while 40 per cent of the federal government’s nation-building projects are located in B.C., he will be talking with the federal government on other projects that should be considered in the next round of funding.

Carney hosted Eby for a one-on-one working dinner at Rideau Cottage.

As the pair greeted each other outside of the building, Eby presented Carney with a FIFA Vancouver-branded tote bag, to which the prime minister said “a man after my own heart.”

Story continues below advertisement

The prime minister joked that “all of the best matches in the World Cup are going to be played in Vancouver, with all due respect to Toronto.”

Click to play video: 'Eby says Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program ‘not working for anyone’'
Eby says Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program ‘not working for anyone’
Trending Now

B.C. has two of the five projects flagged by Ottawa last week for possible fast-tracking, including the second phase of LNG Canada and the Red Chris mine expansion.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The province is forecasting a multibillion-dollar deficit that is projected to grow to a record high of almost $11.6 billion for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Standing with Eby outside Rideau Cottage, Carney said it was a thrill to have the premier in Ottawa and he has enjoyed working together over the last several months.

“We’ve got a lot done,” Carney said. “You can see it in major projects, see it in other areas where we’re working together — bail reform, a number of issues on community safety which I know is top of mind for you, and certainly for us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Carney said he’d give the premier “something to eat” but that they’d also be doing “a lot of work.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices