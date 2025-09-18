David Eby in Ottawa to lobby Mark Carney for more investment in B.C. projects

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia Premier David Eby is in Ottawa to push the federal government for more investment in major infrastructure projects in the province, and it included dinner with the prime minister on Wednesday.

The premier’s office said in a statement that Eby is leading a mission to Ottawa that will last until Thursday, and the itinerary includes a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney on priorities for B.C.’s economic growth.

Eby said in the statement that while 40 per cent of the federal government’s nation-building projects are located in B.C., he will be talking with the federal government on other projects that should be considered in the next round of funding.

Carney hosted Eby for a one-on-one working dinner at Rideau Cottage.

As the pair greeted each other outside of the building, Eby presented Carney with a FIFA Vancouver-branded tote bag, to which the prime minister said “a man after my own heart.”

The prime minister joked that “all of the best matches in the World Cup are going to be played in Vancouver, with all due respect to Toronto.”

B.C. has two of the five projects flagged by Ottawa last week for possible fast-tracking, including the second phase of LNG Canada and the Red Chris mine expansion.

The province is forecasting a multibillion-dollar deficit that is projected to grow to a record high of almost $11.6 billion for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Standing with Eby outside Rideau Cottage, Carney said it was a thrill to have the premier in Ottawa and he has enjoyed working together over the last several months.

“We’ve got a lot done,” Carney said. “You can see it in major projects, see it in other areas where we’re working together — bail reform, a number of issues on community safety which I know is top of mind for you, and certainly for us.”

Carney said he’d give the premier “something to eat” but that they’d also be doing “a lot of work.”