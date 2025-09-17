Menu

Trending

Drone video captures truck falling into Vancouver Island lake as ground gives way

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 17, 2025 7:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Caught on video: Truck ends up in Vancouver Island lake'
Caught on video: Truck ends up in Vancouver Island lake
Video posted to Roc-Star Enterprises Facebook page shows a drone video of a truck falling into a Vancouver Island lake. Luckily, the driver was able to swim to the shore.
A large truck ended up in a lake on Vancouver Island on Aug. 26, after the ground beneath it collapsed.

The drone video, posted to the Facebook page of ROC-Star Enterprises, shows an articulated truck carrying logs approaching the shoreline of Nitinaht Lake, southwest of Port Alberni, B.C., when the ground gave way and the vehicle tipped into the water.

Thankfully, the driver was able to swim to the shore, according to the Facebook post.

The company was working on a fish habitat restoration project when the incident happened.

WorkSafeBC confirmed to Global News that it has ordered the company to prepare a report to ensure something like this does not happen again.

