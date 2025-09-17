Drone video captures truck falling into Vancouver Island lake as ground gives way

See more sharing options

A large truck ended up in a lake on Vancouver Island on Aug. 26, after the ground beneath it collapsed.

The drone video, posted to the Facebook page of ROC-Star Enterprises, shows an articulated truck carrying logs approaching the shoreline of Nitinaht Lake, southwest of Port Alberni, B.C., when the ground gave way and the vehicle tipped into the water.

Thankfully, the driver was able to swim to the shore, according to the Facebook post.

The company was working on a fish habitat restoration project when the incident happened.

WorkSafeBC confirmed to Global News that it has ordered the company to prepare a report to ensure something like this does not happen again.