Southeast Calgary community rallies in support of Seton fire victims

Send this page to someone via email

It’s only been four days since a fire in the Seton community of Calgary took everything from Rylan Wheeler, but he says it feels much longer than that.

“There wasn’t a lot I could do… it all happened in five minutes,” Wheeler recalled.

Global News spoke to Wheeler outside his father’s place in nearby Okotoks, Alta., on Wednesday.

On that driveway stood all of his remaining possessions — the clothes on his back, and his damaged truck.

“It was just sort of, sadly, a long burn as I watched everything except for this thing burn in that fire,” he said, pointing to his vehicle.

View image in full screen Rylan Wheeler stands behind his truck – the only thing left to his name following a fire in Seton on Saturday night. Thomas Andriuk / Global News

Williams and his brother were one of five families displaced when a townhome on Union Avenue went up in flames Saturday night.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported, but one pet sadly died.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The brothers are trying to get back to a routine — Rylan says he’s heading back to work on Thursday.

While trying to wrap their head around what comes next, the community is already taking action.

2:44 Community stepping up after a dozen people displaced by a fire in Seton

On Thursday at the nearby A&W fast food restaurant in Auburn Bay, $2 from every combo sold will go toward the affected families — while also matching cash donations.

Restaurant franchisee Balwant Singh said the decision to help is an easy one.

“This community is our family, right? They’ve been helping us for the last eight, nine years — so this is our time to stand with them.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This community is our family, right? They've been helping us for the last eight, nine years — so this is our time to stand with them."

Story continues below advertisement

Singh says the restaurant has hosted hundreds of similar fundraisers over his decade in business. They’ve become so popular that the restaurant prepares extra stock.

“It’s always a good turnout… these communities always jump in to help each other whenever they need,” Singh said. “I’m expecting (to raise) close to $5,000 tomorrow.”

Another neighbourhood staple, Tommyfield Gastropub, has also launched an initiative surrounding sales of its house beer.

Wheeler says the local homeowner’s association has also been offering support.

“It’s totally surreal and it’s a feeling I’m not used to, but I’m glad to know that,” Wheeler said.

“In a world like we have today, it’s hard to find people that at the drop of a hat will just do anything to help a stranger.”

As he searches for a new home, the experience has left no doubt in his mind where that will be.

“I’m already planning on going back to Seton, knowing how tight that community is,” he said. “Besides that one dark area, it’s a nice place.”