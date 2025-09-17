Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politics

Danielle Smith directs jobs minister to secure provincial control over immigration

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2025 4:53 pm
The Alberta legislature building is pictured in Edmonton, Alberta on April 8, 2023. View image in full screen
The Alberta legislature building is pictured in Edmonton, Alberta on April 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton
Premier Danielle Smith is directing her jobs minister to use all legal means possible to give Alberta more control over immigration.

In a new mandate letter given to Joseph Schow, Smith says Alberta needs more control over immigration to ensure the province sees sustainable levels of newcomers.

The letter says Canadian citizens should have first access to jobs and that young people should be prioritized over temporary foreign workers.

Immigration is increasingly becoming a focal point for Smith and her government.

The mandate letter comes as the premier and her Alberta Next panel travels the province to hear from Albertans on different ways the province can wrestle power from Ottawa, including over immigration.

The panel’s proposal is to have Alberta create its own immigration system and cut off newcomers who aren’t approved from accessing services like health care.

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

