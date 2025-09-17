Menu

Canada

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 17, 2025 6:42 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. GAC
Toronto police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in the downtown core on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to Shuter and Sherbourne streets at around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There is no word on their identity.

Meanwhile, the driver did remain at the scene.

Sherbourne Street was closed between Shuter and Dundas streets.

