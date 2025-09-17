Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in downtown Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in the downtown core on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to Shuter and Sherbourne streets at around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There is no word on their identity.

Meanwhile, the driver did remain at the scene.

Sherbourne Street was closed between Shuter and Dundas streets.