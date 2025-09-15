‘Prolific shoplifter’ faces dozens of charges, Winnipeg police say

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police say they’ve arrested a 44-year-old man they describe as a prolific shoplifter.

The suspect, who is now in custody, faces 36 charges connected to incidents beginning in March and running through this past weekend. He’s also the subject of four outstanding warrants which include 41 additional charges.

The total value of the stolen property in the thefts — primarily at stores around the North Kildonan and Transcona areas — is estimated at $3,000, police said.

Police said they seized $700 in stolen merchandise when the man was arrested after a short chase on Main Street.