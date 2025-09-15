Menu

Crime

‘Prolific shoplifter’ faces dozens of charges, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 15, 2025 2:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Flurry of retail theft arrests in Winnipeg'
Flurry of retail theft arrests in Winnipeg
RELATED: Police have made nearly two dozen arrests over the course of three days, in an operation to curb shoplifting in Winnipeg – Aug 25, 2025
Winnipeg police say they’ve arrested a 44-year-old man they describe as a prolific shoplifter.

The suspect, who is now in custody, faces 36 charges connected to incidents beginning in March and running through this past weekend. He’s also the subject of four outstanding warrants which include 41 additional charges.

The total value of the stolen property in the thefts — primarily at stores around the North Kildonan and Transcona areas — is estimated at $3,000, police said.

Police said they seized $700 in stolen merchandise when the man was arrested after a short chase on Main Street.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man charged for string of thefts totalling $10K in stolen meat'
Winnipeg man charged for string of thefts totalling $10K in stolen meat
