Experts urge caution amid rising rail fatalities in Canada

Last year, Canada saw a 10-year high in rail-related fatalities with 69, and officials say 81 per cent of those were due to trespassing.
Safety organizations report a countrywide increase in people taking shortcuts, performing stunts for social media or simply being distracted by their phones.
CN police warn that a train moving at 90 kilometres per hour needs nearly two kilometres to come to a complete stop.

