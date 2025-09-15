Experts urge caution amid rising rail fatalities in Canada

See more sharing options

Last year, Canada saw a 10-year high in rail-related fatalities with 69, and officials say 81 per cent of those were due to trespassing.

Safety organizations report a countrywide increase in people taking shortcuts, performing stunts for social media or simply being distracted by their phones.

CN police warn that a train moving at 90 kilometres per hour needs nearly two kilometres to come to a complete stop.

For the whole story, watch the video above.