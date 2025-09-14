Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario Liberals to reveal leadership vote results amid push from some for new race

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2025 8:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Buck stops with me’: Bonnie Crombie prepares for vote on her future as Liberal leader'
‘Buck stops with me’: Bonnie Crombie prepares for vote on her future as Liberal leader
Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is taking full responsibility for the party’s recent electoral loss ahead of a crucial vote to decide her political future, but insists that she is still the best candidate to take on Doug Ford in the next provincial election. Global News' Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello previews the party's AGM.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Liberals are set to reveal today the results of voting by members on whether they should have another leadership race, less than two years after Bonnie Crombie won the last contest.

Voting was taking place through the weekend at the party’s annual general meeting in Toronto.

It should become clear this afternoon whether some grumbling among party members who feel the election results could have been stronger has turned into a groundswell of support for pushing Crombie out.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The New Leaf Liberals, which describes itself as a grassroots group, has formed to urge a new leadership race, and former provincial leadership challenger Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith has also urged “renewal” at the top.

Crombie said she felt confident heading into the voting, with the support of the party’s executive council, her team and the caucus.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Liberal constitution says the level of support Crombie needs to stay on is just a hair over 50 per cent, but the New Leaf Liberals are urging her to step down if she doesn’t get at least two-thirds.

The February election saw the Liberals increase their seat count and regain official party status, but they failed to form Official Opposition and Crombie did not win a seat in the legislature.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices