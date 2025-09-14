Ontario Liberals to reveal leadership vote results amid push from some for new race

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Liberals are set to reveal today the results of voting by members on whether they should have another leadership race, less than two years after Bonnie Crombie won the last contest.

Voting was taking place through the weekend at the party’s annual general meeting in Toronto.

It should become clear this afternoon whether some grumbling among party members who feel the election results could have been stronger has turned into a groundswell of support for pushing Crombie out.

The New Leaf Liberals, which describes itself as a grassroots group, has formed to urge a new leadership race, and former provincial leadership challenger Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith has also urged “renewal” at the top.

Crombie said she felt confident heading into the voting, with the support of the party’s executive council, her team and the caucus.

The Liberal constitution says the level of support Crombie needs to stay on is just a hair over 50 per cent, but the New Leaf Liberals are urging her to step down if she doesn’t get at least two-thirds.

The February election saw the Liberals increase their seat count and regain official party status, but they failed to form Official Opposition and Crombie did not win a seat in the legislature.