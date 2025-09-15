B.C. company takes Saskatchewan government to court over firefighting aviation contract

Saskatchewan is preparing for the upcoming wildfire season by purchasing four Q-400 firefighting airplanes from Conair Group from a price of $187,042,000.
The province entered the purchase agreement for the sole-sourced contract with Conair Group in February, but it’s raised concerns with Conair’s competitor, Coulson Aviation.
The competitor has decided to take the concerns to the Court of Kings Bench, saying the purchase agreement with Conair was biased and overpriced by $100 million.
Coulson Aviation is looking for the court to quash the agreement and order a fair procurement process.

