Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. company takes Saskatchewan government to court over firefighting aviation contract

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted September 15, 2025 6:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. company taking Saskatchewan government to court over firefighting aviation contract'
B.C. company taking Saskatchewan government to court over firefighting aviation contract
WATCH: The Saskatchewan government is being taken to court by Coulson Aviation over a sole-sourced contract with Conair Group for four new firefighting planes.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan is preparing for the upcoming wildfire season by purchasing four Q-400 firefighting airplanes from Conair Group from a price of $187,042,000.

The province entered the purchase agreement for the sole-sourced contract with Conair Group in February, but it’s raised concerns with Conair’s competitor, Coulson Aviation.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The competitor has decided to take the concerns to the Court of Kings Bench, saying the purchase agreement with Conair was biased and overpriced by $100 million.

Trending Now

Coulson Aviation is looking for the court to quash the agreement and order a fair procurement process.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices