Saskatchewan government wanted ‘more ambitious list of projects’ from feds

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan has made the list of only five nation-building projects from Prime Minister Mark Carney with investment into the McIlvenna Bay Foran copper mine project.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The investment is welcomed by many provincial officials but many also say the list missed the mark.

The Saskatchewan government says it wanted to see a more ambitious list of projects that included new pipelines, as well as investment in uranium.

Katherine Ludwig has to full details in the video above.