Saskatchewan government wanted ‘more ambitious list of projects’ from feds

Saskatchewan has made the list of only five nation-building projects from Prime Minister Mark Carney with investment into the McIlvenna Bay Foran copper mine project.
The investment is welcomed by many provincial officials but many also say the list missed the mark.
The Saskatchewan government says it wanted to see a more ambitious list of projects that included new pipelines, as well as investment in uranium.
