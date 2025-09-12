Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan government wanted ‘more ambitious list of projects’ from feds

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted September 12, 2025 11:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan government wanted “more ambitious list of projects” from federal government'
Saskatchewan government wanted “more ambitious list of projects” from federal government
WATCH: Many Saskatchewan officials welcome the federal government's investment in a copper mine in the province but many are disappointed to find no new pipelines on the list.
Saskatchewan has made the list of only five nation-building projects from Prime Minister Mark Carney with investment into the McIlvenna Bay Foran copper mine project.

The investment is welcomed by many provincial officials but many also say the list missed the mark.

The Saskatchewan government says it wanted to see a more ambitious list of projects that included new pipelines, as well as investment in uranium.

Katherine Ludwig has to full details in the video above.

