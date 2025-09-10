Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seize $140K in drugs from Manitoba First Nation airport

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 10, 2025 12:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Anti-drug advocate meets with federal government'
Anti-drug advocate meets with federal government
RELATED: A local advocate trying to curb fentanyl poisoning has taken his mission to the federal government – Jul 31, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A woman from Bunibonibee Cree Nation is in custody after Manitoba RCMP seized $140,000 in crack, cocaine and pills from the local airport.

Officers from the Oxford House detachment were contacted by First Nation safety officers on Sunday night after a passenger on a flight from Winnipeg was detained and a large quantity of drugs was discovered.

RCMP say their investigation led to the seizure of 251 grams of crack, 24 grams of cocaine and 200 pills believed to be oxycodone.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 37-year-old suspect is now facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and a charge of possessing a controlled substance.

“This is a significant drug seizure in relation to drugs destined for Bunibonibee Cree Nation,” RCMP Cpl. Ian Lenartowich said.

“(It’s) a direct result of the efforts put forth by First Nation safety officers. These drugs not only fuel addiction and crime but cause harm to families and the community.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops seize $2.2M in meth, cocaine in months-long investigation'
Winnipeg cops seize $2.2M in meth, cocaine in months-long investigation
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices