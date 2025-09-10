RCMP seize $140K in drugs from Manitoba First Nation airport

A woman from Bunibonibee Cree Nation is in custody after Manitoba RCMP seized $140,000 in crack, cocaine and pills from the local airport.
Officers from the Oxford House detachment were contacted by First Nation safety officers on Sunday night after a passenger on a flight from Winnipeg was detained and a large quantity of drugs was discovered.
RCMP say their investigation led to the seizure of 251 grams of crack, 24 grams of cocaine and 200 pills believed to be oxycodone.
The 37-year-old suspect is now facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and a charge of possessing a controlled substance.
“This is a significant drug seizure in relation to drugs destined for Bunibonibee Cree Nation,” RCMP Cpl. Ian Lenartowich said.
“(It’s) a direct result of the efforts put forth by First Nation safety officers. These drugs not only fuel addiction and crime but cause harm to families and the community.”
Police continue to investigate.
