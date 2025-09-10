RCMP seize $140K in drugs from Manitoba First Nation airport

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman from Bunibonibee Cree Nation is in custody after Manitoba RCMP seized $140,000 in crack, cocaine and pills from the local airport.

Officers from the Oxford House detachment were contacted by First Nation safety officers on Sunday night after a passenger on a flight from Winnipeg was detained and a large quantity of drugs was discovered.

RCMP say their investigation led to the seizure of 251 grams of crack, 24 grams of cocaine and 200 pills believed to be oxycodone.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 37-year-old suspect is now facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and a charge of possessing a controlled substance.

“This is a significant drug seizure in relation to drugs destined for Bunibonibee Cree Nation,” RCMP Cpl. Ian Lenartowich said.

“(It’s) a direct result of the efforts put forth by First Nation safety officers. These drugs not only fuel addiction and crime but cause harm to families and the community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate.