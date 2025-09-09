SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Bichette put on 10-day IL with left knee sprain

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2025 3:19 pm
1 min read
Share

TORONTO – All-star shortstop Bo Bichette has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bichette is out with a left knee sprain, sustained when he collided with Yankees catcher Austin Wells in Saturday’s 3-1 loss in New York.

Click to play video: 'Expert says the Blue Jays have a good chance at making the playoffs this year'
Expert says the Blue Jays have a good chance at making the playoffs this year

The move is retroactive to Sunday.

Bichette is hitting .311 this season with 18 home runs and 94 runs batted in. He leads Major League Baseball with 181 hits and 44 doubles.

Outfielder Joey Loperfido was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move and will be active for tonight’s game against the Houston Astros.

Bichette needed help off the field after colliding with Wells’s shin guard in the sixth inning. X-rays taken during a nearly two-hour rain delay came back negative, and he later struck out in his final at-bat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

