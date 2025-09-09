Bichette put on 10-day IL with left knee sprain

TORONTO – All-star shortstop Bo Bichette has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Bichette is out with a left knee sprain, sustained when he collided with Yankees catcher Austin Wells in Saturday’s 3-1 loss in New York.
The move is retroactive to Sunday.
Bichette is hitting .311 this season with 18 home runs and 94 runs batted in. He leads Major League Baseball with 181 hits and 44 doubles.
Get breaking National news
Outfielder Joey Loperfido was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move and will be active for tonight’s game against the Houston Astros.
Bichette needed help off the field after colliding with Wells’s shin guard in the sixth inning. X-rays taken during a nearly two-hour rain delay came back negative, and he later struck out in his final at-bat.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2025.
Comments