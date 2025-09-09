Gas prices in Metro Vancouver to jump 9 cents a litre on Tuesday night

Send this page to someone via email

It is reportedly going to get more expensive to fill up at the gas station in Metro Vancouver as prices are set to take another big jump on Tuesday night.

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague told Global News that prices will climb by nine cents a litre overnight and into Wednesday.

This means the price of gas could reach 191.9 cents a litre, and in some areas the price will have jumped 23 cents in one week.

Get daily National news

McTeague said the cost is due to a supply issue caused by the BP Olympic pipeline in Washington State, which is undergoing annual maintenance.

“Really makes for a bit of a shock but it’s not all bad news,” McTeague said. “It won’t be permanent once the maintenance is finished and I suspect that will be within a week. We’ll see that drop right back to the 170 range.”

He added that prices could drop by 30 cents a litre by the third week of September.