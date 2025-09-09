Menu

Crime

Ontario man charged, accused of filming himself speeding: police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted September 9, 2025 10:53 am
A close-up of police lights in front of a blurry daylight background. View image in full screen
FILE. Getty Images
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say a man is facing stunt driving charges after they allege he filmed himself driving 150 kilometres per hour on The Parkway in a 60 km/h zone.

Police launched an investigation after officers were “made aware” of the cellphone video, and investigators were able to confirm the date, time, location and speed of the vehicle, police said.

Police did not say how they became aware of the video, nor did they say if it was posted to social media.

On Monday, a 26-year-old was charged with stunt driving, speeding and using a hand-held communication device while driving.

The vehicle will be impounded for two weeks and the driver’s licence has been suspended for 30 days, police added.

A car being towed.
The car will be impounded for two weeks, police said. Peterborough Police
An image showing the speedometer on a vehicle.
An image from the cellphone video. Peterborough Police
