Ontario man charged, accused of filming himself speeding: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say a man is facing stunt driving charges after they allege he filmed himself driving 150 kilometres per hour on The Parkway in a 60 km/h zone.

Police launched an investigation after officers were “made aware” of the cellphone video, and investigators were able to confirm the date, time, location and speed of the vehicle, police said.

Police did not say how they became aware of the video, nor did they say if it was posted to social media.

On Monday, a 26-year-old was charged with stunt driving, speeding and using a hand-held communication device while driving.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The vehicle will be impounded for two weeks and the driver’s licence has been suspended for 30 days, police added.

The car will be impounded for two weeks, police said. Peterborough Police