Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Nearly half of Canadians support scrapping Temporary Foreign workers program: poll

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2025 3:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Eby calls on Ottawa to scrap temporary foreign workers program'
Eby calls on Ottawa to scrap temporary foreign workers program
Premier David Eby is the latest voice calling on the federal government to get rid of the temporary foreign workers program. He says young people are struggling to gain employment because of the program. Richard Zussman has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new poll suggests 44 per cent of Canadians want to see the temporary foreign worker program scrapped as the country grapples with high unemployment, especially among young people.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre recently proposed eliminating the program in response to high youth unemployment.

The new Abacus Data poll, which was conducted online and can’t be assigned a margin of error, suggests that support for eliminating the program is higher among younger age cohorts, topping 50 per cent of 30- to 44-year-old respondents and hitting 48 per cent of those 18 to 29.

Click to play video: 'Poilievre calls on Carney to scrap Canada’s temporary foreign worker program'
Poilievre calls on Carney to scrap Canada’s temporary foreign worker program
Trending Now

Support for ending the program is highest in the Prairie provinces and lowest in Québec and Atlantic Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Mark Carney last week ruled out scrapping the program, adding that it’s part of a broader immigration policy review.

The polling industry’s professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices