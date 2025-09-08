Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Revised Alberta school book ban expected to be released Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2025 2:18 pm
1 min read
The Outlander, Game of Thrones and Fourth Wing series were on the Edmonton Public Schools draft list of books to be removed from libraries. View image in full screen
The Outlander, Game of Thrones and Fourth Wing series were on the Edmonton Public Schools draft list of books to be removed from libraries. Karen Bartko, Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Alberta government is set to release its revised school library book ban on Monday afternoon.

The government had promised an updated ministerial order Friday, but the announcement was rescheduled to 3 p.m. Monday.

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said in an email after the postponement that officials were taking the time needed to ensure a  revised order was clear for all school boards.

Boards originally had until the end of the month to remove books containing images, illustrations, audio and written passages with sexually explicit content.

Edmonton’s public school board issued a list of 200 books that it would have to remove, including several literary classics like Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Maya Angelou’s I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The popular Outlander series by Diana Gabaldon and Game of Thrones books by George R.R. Martin — both of which were turned into award-winning television serieswere also on the EPSB list.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s new school year gets off to tumultuous start'
Alberta’s new school year gets off to tumultuous start
Trending Now

The move prompting widespread criticism and ire from Atwood herself.

Dozens more books were set to be inaccessible to students in kindergarten through Grade 9, including George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four and F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby.

The government directed school boards last Tuesday to pause their work in complying with the initial order.

Premier Danielle Smith said the order would immediately be changed to only target books with images of sexual content, so literary classics could stay on school shelves.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices