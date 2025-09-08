Menu

Politics

BCGEU set to picket liquor distribution branch warehouses: reports

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 8, 2025 10:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BCGEU expected to escalate job action this week'
BCGEU expected to escalate job action this week
The union representing some 34,000 public sector workers says it will be escalating job action this week, with the BCGEU set to make an announcement Monday morning.
The union representing 34,000 B.C. public service workers is set to picket the warehouses of the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Distribution Branch on Monday as it escalates job action.

During the last strike by the B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) in 2022, picket lines outside B.C. Liquor warehouses led to a brief alcohol shortage at restaurants, bars and liquor stores.

The union says it is hoping an escalation in job action will push the province to deliver a stronger wage offer.

Click to play video: 'B.C. premier comments on BCGEU strike'
B.C. premier comments on BCGEU strike

More information is expected to be released at the union’s picket line around 10 a.m.

With the exception of an ICBC office in Guildford, the public impacts of the BCGEU strike, which started last week, have been relatively muted.

The union has targeted government buildings in Victoria, Surrey and Prince George, along with the Royal BC Museum.

“It’s predominantly government operations that have been impacted by this strike,” BCGEU president Paul Finch told Global News.

The union is asking for a raise of 8.25 per cent over two years, while the province is offering 3.5 per cent over two years, and says so far the government hasn’t returned with an improved wage offer.

More to come.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

