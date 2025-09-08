BCGEU set to picket liquor distribution branch warehouses: reports

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing 34,000 B.C. public service workers is set to picket the warehouses of the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Distribution Branch on Monday as it escalates job action.

During the last strike by the B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) in 2022, picket lines outside B.C. Liquor warehouses led to a brief alcohol shortage at restaurants, bars and liquor stores.

The union says it is hoping an escalation in job action will push the province to deliver a stronger wage offer.

1:54 B.C. premier comments on BCGEU strike

More information is expected to be released at the union’s picket line around 10 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

With the exception of an ICBC office in Guildford, the public impacts of the BCGEU strike, which started last week, have been relatively muted.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The union has targeted government buildings in Victoria, Surrey and Prince George, along with the Royal BC Museum.

“It’s predominantly government operations that have been impacted by this strike,” BCGEU president Paul Finch told Global News.

The union is asking for a raise of 8.25 per cent over two years, while the province is offering 3.5 per cent over two years, and says so far the government hasn’t returned with an improved wage offer.

More to come.