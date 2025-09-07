Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Queen City Marathon 2025 wraps up

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted September 7, 2025 7:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Queen City Marathon wraps up'
Queen City Marathon wraps up
WATCH: The highly anticipated 2025 edition of the Queen City Marathon has wrapped up it's final day in Regina. Runners and supporters share their thoughts.
The Queen City Marathon has wrapped up its final day, hitting 25 years of marathons in Regina.

Thousands of supporters and runners came out this weekend and hundreds of volunteers helped run the event. Organizers are already planning for next year’s race.

More details in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

