Osoyoos, B.C. pub workers facing deportation due to government backlog and policy changes

Send this page to someone via email

Dhananjay Jadhav still walks into work—but the job is no longer his.

He’s one of four temporary foreign workers at the Sage Pub and Liquor Store in Osoyoos now facing deportation after a change in Canada’s Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) rules. Their work permits expired months ago, and despite following the process on time, Jadhav says he’s left without answers.

“Even after submitting all the legal documents, what was the reason I got the refusal?” he asks. “What did I do wrong? I didn’t do anything wrong.”

The problem, according to employer Allan Redekop, is twofold: a significant backlog in LMIA processing and a sudden policy shift.

“We resubmitted the LMIA in July 2024,” he explains. “It wasn’t processed until August 2025—13 months later. In January, the government changed the rules. Because of that, we were denied.”

Story continues below advertisement

Three of the affected workers are being sent back to India. One has already been deported to the Philippines. All four have been unable to legally work in Canada for five to seven months.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Jadhav says the uncertainty has torn his family apart.

“I have a Canadian-born son. And because of all this LMIA stuff, it was very bad. I had to send my family back home,” he says.

The updated LMIA regulations now give hiring priority to Indigenous people, vulnerable youth, persons with disabilities, newcomers to Canada, and asylum seekers with valid work permits.

But in a small community like Osoyoos, Redekop says finding workers—especially those who meet the new criteria—is proving nearly impossible.

“We’ve offered high wages, we’ve tried everything,” he says. “We just need bodies. That’s the solution. But we haven’t been able to find anyone.”

The staff shortage has already forced Redekop to lay off seven employees.

“There will be more in the near future,” he adds. “And that was made abundantly clear to the government.”

The Ministry of Public Affairs did not respond in time for publication. A spokesperson said only that the Temporary Foreign Worker Program is designed to allow employers to hire foreign workers when no Canadian or permanent resident is available.

Story continues below advertisement

As for Jadhav, he’s exploring every legal avenue to stay in Canada—clinging to the hope he can return to the job he still considers his.