Quebec asks Walmart, Amazon to stop selling pro-Hells Angels merchandise

Send this page to someone via email

Amazon and Walmart say they will remove products from their stores that appear to promote the Hells Angels outlaw biker gang.

The announcement comes after the Journal de Montréal first reported that shirts and baseball caps in Hells Angels colours were being sold online by Walmart and Amazon.

View image in full screen Global News/Walmart.ca

Global News/Walmart.ca

Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel asked the retailers to pull the items from their online catalogues, saying there’s no room in the province for glorifying crime.

Story continues below advertisement

The Walmart items include a “Hells Angels biker fashion” T-shirt with the number 81 — widely seen as a reference to the motorcycle club, because the eighth and first letters of the alphabet are “H” and “A.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Walmart Canada says the listings “strongly contradict” the company’s values and have been pulled, adding that they were sold by a third party.

Amazon, which sold similar 81-branded items, says it will remove them because of non-compliance with its guidelines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2025.