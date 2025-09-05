Menu

Canada

Quebec asks Walmart, Amazon to stop selling pro-Hells Angels merchandise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2025 4:51 pm
1 min read
Members of the Hells Angels arrive at a property in Langley, B.C., on July 25, 2008. View image in full screen
Members of the Hells Angels arrive at a property in Langley, B.C., on July 25, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Amazon and Walmart say they will remove products from their stores that appear to promote the Hells Angels outlaw biker gang.

The announcement comes after the Journal de Montréal first reported that shirts and baseball caps in Hells Angels colours were being sold online by Walmart and Amazon.

Quebec asks Walmart, Amazon to stop selling pro-Hells Angels merchandise - image View image in full screen
Global News/Walmart.ca
Quebec asks Walmart, Amazon to stop selling pro-Hells Angels merchandise - image
Global News/Walmart.ca
Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel asked the retailers to pull the items from their online catalogues, saying there’s no room in the province for glorifying crime.

The Walmart items include a “Hells Angels biker fashion” T-shirt with the number 81 — widely seen as a reference to the motorcycle club, because the eighth and first letters of the alphabet are “H” and “A.”

Walmart Canada says the listings “strongly contradict” the company’s values and have been pulled, adding that they were sold by a third party.

Amazon, which sold similar 81-branded items, says it will remove them because of non-compliance with its guidelines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

