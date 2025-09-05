Contract dispute: Montreal transit employees to refuse overtime work later this month

Unionized maintenance workers in Montreal’s public transit system say they’re headed for another strike.
The CSN-affiliated union says its 2,400 members will refuse to work overtime during a 14-day period beginning Sept. 22.
A nine-day strike in June led to widespread commuter headaches as service was limited or stopped outside peak hours and late at night on some days.
While this second strike is expected be less disruptive to the public, union president Bruno Jeannotte says commuters can still expect service to slow or stop at times.
Montreal’s public transit authority says the parties are discussing a plan to maintain essential services, which will be submitted to the province’s labour law tribunal.
Both sides say they want to avoid a strike and resolve the impasse, which centres around wages and the use of subcontractors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2025.
