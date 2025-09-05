Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto tenants, landlord reach agreement after lengthy rent dispute

By Sharif Hassan The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2025 6:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tenants take Mayor Olivia Chow on tour of Toronto building with ongoing repair issues'
Tenants take Mayor Olivia Chow on tour of Toronto building with ongoing repair issues
RELATED: Tenants take Mayor Olivia Chow on tour of Toronto building with ongoing repair issues – Jul 22, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Tenants at three buildings in Toronto’s east end and their landlord say they have reached an agreement to end a public battle that lasted more than two years.

In May 2023, around 100 residents of 71, 75 and 79 Thorncliffe Park Drive in East York stopped paying rent to protest what they said were deteriorating building conditions amid a rent hike.

The landlord, Starlight Investments, and renters who had been staring down eviction notices say they have reached an “amicable” deal without providing further details because the terms of the agreement are confidential.

They say tenants are no longer withholding rent.

Philip Zigman, a tenant organizer who worked with the Thorncliffe Park Drive residents, says the fact that tenants got an acceptable agreement “speaks to the power of working class organizing.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Tenant finally removed from Toronto apartment, landlord says she owes $55,000'
Tenant finally removed from Toronto apartment, landlord says she owes $55,000

He says the residents have set an example that could encourage other Toronto tenants to organize and start their own rent strikes when they are facing similar issues in their buildings.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Their efforts drew media attention, inspired praise from activists and their collective action was followed by similar rent strikes pushing back against landlords.

In the months after the Thorncliffe renters made the first move, the residents of 33 King Street and 22 John Street in Toronto’s west and tenants at 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Avenue West in the city’s north also began their own rent strikes.

Trending Now

An organizer at the York South-Weston Tenant Union said the strike over proposed rent hikes at the King Street and John Street buildings ended 16 months after it started, and “was amicable on both parts agreeing to the agreement.”

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the renters at both Lawrence Avenue buildings celebrated an early win after the Landlord and Tenant Board issued an interim order requiring their landlord to do repairs in more than a hundred units.

Click to play video: 'Advocates react as City of Toronto moves forward with RentSafeTo Motion'
Advocates react as City of Toronto moves forward with RentSafeTo Motion
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices