Taxpayers bought 550 McDonalds burgers for catered City of Richmond holiday party

Last week, Global News reported how a Richmond city holiday staff party in December cost taxpayers $119,000 dollars.

In addition to buying alcohol, taxpayers spent $80,000 on catering. Now, further review of freedom of information results obtained by Global News, reveal some stunning excesses.

Buried within the 4,400 pages of documents Global News reviewed was the acknowledgement that ”although the amount of food provided by the caterer was sufficient, McDonald’s cheeseburgers and Junior Chicken burgers were provided towards the end of the event so that staff could “grab” as they exited the event. This continues to be a much-requested crowd favourite.”

A receipt shows taxpayers bought 275 Junior Chicken burgers and 275 cheeseburgers, costing taxpayers more than $1,800 dollars. The extra food was pre-purchased three days before the event.

“Who does Mayor Brodie think he is, Mayor McCheese,” said Canadian Taxpayers Federation B.C. director Caron Binda in reference to the McDonald’s character.

“Taxpayers work hard for their money and to see it be blown on a pile of hamburgers for Richmond bureaucrats’ boozy Christmas party which was already fully catered is a slap in the face to taxpayers who are struggling to make ends meet.”

The burger binge is prompting more calls for an auditor general of municipalities.

“You have people barely making ends meet paying taxes for people to enjoy these lavish dinners,” said BC Conservative municipal affairs critic Tony Luck.

“It’s absolutely out of control.”

Taxpayers had already spent $80,000 on catering for the event, $3,500 on wine and $3,500 on beer, while $6,000 went to an event company providing games. A photo booth cost $1,100 and a photographer was paid $2,700.

Last week Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie defended the expense.

“A year-end party is a time to reflect on what happened in the past, it is an investment in your people, it is a way to build morale,” he told Global News.

The taxpayer funded party, including burgers, took place just one day after a press release announced taxes in Richmond were going up 5.86 per cent.