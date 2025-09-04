CRTC to require all internet and cellphone service outages be reported

The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) says it is “taking action” to improve internet and cellphone reliability for Canadians by requiring companies report all major outages — and also launching two new public consultations.
In a press release, the CRTC says that “service outages, even if they are short, are highly disruptive and can seriously impact Canadians’ lives.”
This comes after an internet outage left thousands of Bell customers without service for several hours in May of 2025, and a 2022 Rogers network outage that left nearly all customers without services for 15 hours.
Many customers affected by outages reported being unable to access emergency services like 911.
The CRTC says it consulted the public in coming to its decision, announced Sept. 4, to issue a strict framework for internet and cellphone service providers to follow in the event of such outages in the future, including documenting all major outages.
It adds that these new requirements will “ensure that public safety and government authorities are informed about major outages,” and adds that this will ultimately help to “restore services more quickly.”
The agency is also launching two new public consultations as part of its action plan, including one aimed at improving the resiliency of networks to help reduce outages and better support providers.
A second public consultation will be aimed at improving consumer protections, the commission says, which will ensure Canadians have the information they need during an outage.
“Canadians need reliable Internet, phone, and television services. Disruptions to these services can have harmful effects, especially in emergency situations,” says CEO and chairperson at the CRTC Vicky Eatrides in the statement.
“Today’s actions will help reduce outages and introduce new ways to further help protect Canadians.”
