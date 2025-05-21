Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bell working to restore internet after outage reports topped 100K

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted May 21, 2025 10:01 am
1 min read
Bell Canada signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Bell Canada signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The number of Canadians reporting issues with Bell internet appears to be dropping as the company says it is working to restore service.

As of 10:30 a.m. Eastern, about 23,000 people were still reporting issues to DownDetector with the majority focused around landline internet. However, that number topped had nearly 140,000 just one hour prior.

In a statement to Global News at approximately 10:12 a.m., the company said they were working to restore service.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Some customers in Ontario and Quebec may be experiencing services outages,” a spokesperson wrote. “Our network team is investigating and we’ll provide updates as soon as they’re available.”

People across Canada have also posted about Bell internet issues on X.

Bell’s support page also appeared to be down as of 9:45 a.m. eastern, with a single message being given: “The service is unavailable.” The website support page was working as of 10:30 a.m.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Numbers were also dropping after smaller outages were reported on DownDetector for various other service providers including Virgin Mobile, Telus, Cogeco, Rogers and Eastlink.

Global News has reached out to Bell Canada to inquire how many people have been affected and if the impact reached further than Ontario and Quebec.

More to come.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices