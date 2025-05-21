Bell working to restore internet after outage reports topped 100K

Send this page to someone via email

The number of Canadians reporting issues with Bell internet appears to be dropping as the company says it is working to restore service.

As of 10:30 a.m. Eastern, about 23,000 people were still reporting issues to DownDetector with the majority focused around landline internet. However, that number topped had nearly 140,000 just one hour prior.

In a statement to Global News at approximately 10:12 a.m., the company said they were working to restore service.

“Some customers in Ontario and Quebec may be experiencing services outages,” a spokesperson wrote. “Our network team is investigating and we’ll provide updates as soon as they’re available.”

People across Canada have also posted about Bell internet issues on X.

Bell’s support page also appeared to be down as of 9:45 a.m. eastern, with a single message being given: “The service is unavailable.” The website support page was working as of 10:30 a.m.

Numbers were also dropping after smaller outages were reported on DownDetector for various other service providers including Virgin Mobile, Telus, Cogeco, Rogers and Eastlink.

Global News has reached out to Bell Canada to inquire how many people have been affected and if the impact reached further than Ontario and Quebec.

More to come.