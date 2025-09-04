Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged for string of thefts totalling $10K in stolen meat

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 4, 2025 1:38 pm
1 min read
Back window of police cruiser View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paull / Global News
A Winnipeg man is in custody after allegedly stealing more than $10,000 of meat across more than 30 shoplifting incidents, police say.

The suspect, 32, was initially arrested in June as part of investigation into 11 shoplifting incidents across the city, in which more than $3,000 in merchandise — primarily  meat, police said — was stolen.

The man was charged with 11 counts of theft under $5,000, as well as a pair of warrants for failing to attend court.

Over the next two months, police investigated a further 20 shoplifting incidents they say are linked to the suspect — this time involving more than $7,000 in stolen meat.

The man was arrested again on Tuesday morning, and faces 20 additional theft-related charges.

Winnipeg theft in spotlight after man arrested for stealing $10,000 worth of meat
