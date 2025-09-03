Strike averted: 23K Alberta civil servants get new contract via mediated deal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A new contract has been reached between some 23,000 civil servants and the Alberta government, averting a strike that could’ve happened as soon as next week.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees says the mediator-recommended deal passed with 63 per cent of voting members in favour and 36.5 per cent opposed, with 71 per cent of eligible members participating in the vote.

The affected employees include administrative workers, some Alberta Sheriffs, social workers and provincial wildland firefighters.

Story continues below advertisement

The offer stemmed from a last-ditch mediated bargaining effort last month between the union and the province, and includes a 12 per cent wage increase over four years.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Union members voted 90 per cent in favour of strike action back in May and that strike vote was set to expire next week.

The union says it was a difficult bargaining process and that it respects the members’ decision to accept the deal.

The agreement is retroactive to April 1, 2024 and will expire on March 31, 2028.