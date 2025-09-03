Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Strike averted: 23K Alberta civil servants get new contract via mediated deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2025 8:24 pm
1 min read
AUPE rally in Calgary View image in full screen
AUPE members rally outside Foothills Medical Centre on Saturday September 7, 2024. Craig Momney / Global News
A new contract has been reached between some 23,000 civil servants and the Alberta government, averting a strike that could’ve happened as soon as next week.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees says the mediator-recommended deal passed with 63 per cent of voting members in favour and 36.5 per cent opposed, with 71 per cent of eligible members participating in the vote.

The affected employees include administrative workers, some Alberta Sheriffs, social workers and provincial wildland firefighters.

Click to play video: 'AUPE members rally in hopes of sending a message to the government'
AUPE members rally in hopes of sending a message to the government
The offer stemmed from a last-ditch mediated bargaining effort last month between the union and the province, and includes a 12 per cent wage increase over four years.

Union members voted 90 per cent in favour of strike action back in May and that strike vote was set to expire next week.

The union says it was a difficult bargaining process and that it respects the members’ decision to accept the deal.

The agreement is retroactive to April 1, 2024 and will expire on March 31, 2028.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

