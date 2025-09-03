Menu

Crime

2 trucks busted heading into Ontario from U.S. with 349 kg of cocaine: CBSA

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 3, 2025 4:14 pm
1 min read
Cocaine seized by the CBSA at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry on August 14, 2025. View image in full screen
Cocaine seized by the CBSA at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry on August 14, 2025. CBSA
On consecutive days in mid-August, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) say their officers stopped trucks attempting to haul massive quantities of cocaine into Ontario near Sarnia.

The first incident occurred on Aug. 13, as a truck was heading into Canada from the U.S. at the Blue Water Bridge. CBSA officers sent it for a secondary investigation.

Upon further inspection, the agency said its officers found six boxes inside which were filled with 150 kg of cocaine, which has an estimated street value of $18.8 million.

Get breaking National news

The 28-year-old man from Brampton who was behind the wheel of the truck was handed over to the RCMP and has been charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The following day, a similar scenario unfolded, this time involving a tractor trailer.

The CBSA says officers found 199 kg of suspected cocaine in the trailer of the truck, with an estimated value of $24.9 million.

This time, a 38-year-old man from Etobicoke who was behind the wheel of the truck was handed over to the RCMP. He has been charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

