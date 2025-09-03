2 trucks busted heading into Ontario from U.S. with 349 kg of cocaine: CBSA

Send this page to someone via email

On consecutive days in mid-August, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) say their officers stopped trucks attempting to haul massive quantities of cocaine into Ontario near Sarnia.

The first incident occurred on Aug. 13, as a truck was heading into Canada from the U.S. at the Blue Water Bridge. CBSA officers sent it for a secondary investigation.

Upon further inspection, the agency said its officers found six boxes inside which were filled with 150 kg of cocaine, which has an estimated street value of $18.8 million.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 28-year-old man from Brampton who was behind the wheel of the truck was handed over to the RCMP and has been charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The following day, a similar scenario unfolded, this time involving a tractor trailer.

Story continues below advertisement

The CBSA says officers found 199 kg of suspected cocaine in the trailer of the truck, with an estimated value of $24.9 million.

This time, a 38-year-old man from Etobicoke who was behind the wheel of the truck was handed over to the RCMP. He has been charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.