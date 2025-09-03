Video chat threat leads to seizure of weapons from Dauphin home: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An adult woman and a teenage boy were arrested Monday in Dauphin, Man., RCMP say, after another teen was threatened with a weapon during a video chat.

Police say they searched a home on Davidson Avenue West and seized improperly-stored firearms, as well as a prohibited magazine, a taser, and what police described as organized crime paraphernalia.

A 48-year-old woman and a 16-year-old youth were arrested on scene, and were released on undertakings with future court appearances.

RCMP continue to investigate.