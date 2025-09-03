Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec wants court to declare branch of Swedish battery developer Northvolt insolvent

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2025 2:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec admits $270 million of taxpayer money invested in Northvolt a failure '
Quebec admits $270 million of taxpayer money invested in Northvolt a failure 
Related: Quebec admits $270 million of taxpayer money invested in Northvolt a failure – Mar 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Quebec government wants a judge to declare insolvent the North American branch of Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt.

Quebec filed the court application in an attempt to recoup some of the province’s losses on a failed electric-vehicle battery project.

The province says Northvolt Batteries North America owes more than $260 million on a government loan that allowed the company to buy land near Montreal to build a $7-billion battery plant.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The government wants to withdraw nearly $200 million from frozen accounts belonging to Northvolt to pay down the debt, and wants the court to authorize a process for the sale or repossession of the land.

Trending Now

Quebec Economy Minister Christine Fréchette announced Tuesday that the government was pulling the plug on the project.

Court documents filed by the province detail how the relationship between Northvolt and the government deteriorated in recent months.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices