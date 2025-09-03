Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Beer Store shutters more locations, closing in on government-imposed cap

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 3, 2025 1:46 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Municipal Matters: Business impacted by big decisions at Queen’s Park '
Municipal Matters: Business impacted by big decisions at Queen’s Park 
RELATED: Beer Store closures leave small towns scrambling – Aug 21, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Another six Beer Store locations are set to shut in Ontario by early November, as the alcohol giant continues to announce a steady wave of closures across the province.

On Wednesday, the Beer Store confirmed the latest batch of locations — including stores in London, Mississauga and Niagara Falls — to all cease operating before the year is done.

The most recent round of closures means the company, which is owned by Sleeman, Molson and Labatt, can’t shutter many more stores without violating its $225 million deal with the Ford government.

“The Beer Store is adapting to market changes and making the hard decision to close retail locations,” the Beer Store said in a statement attributed to its vice-president of retail.

“We know this is difficult news for consumers, recyclers and our employees.”

Story continues below advertisement

The market changes the Beer Store referenced began last year, when the Ford government offered the company $225 million to break its exclusive retail contract early.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Breaking the contract allowed the government to roll out the sale of wine, beer and ready-to-drink beverages to convenience, big box and grocery stores across Ontario.

The $225 million was set aside, the province said at the time, “to protect jobs across the province and to keep The Beer Store locations open for the continued availability of recycling and bottle return.”

Strings attached to the funding mean the Beer Store must keep at least 300 locations open until the end of 2025, at which point it can close as many as it sees fit.

Since the funding was announced, the Beer Store has announced a steady stream of closures to the 438 stores it had when the government liberalized alcohol sales.

Between May 2024 and late June 2025, the alcohol retailer closed more than 70 locations. Since then, another 39 closures have been announced.

The total of 113 shuttered or planned shuttered stores means the company can only announce the closure of another 25 locations before the end of the year without violating its agreement.

The Beer Store did not respond to questions in time for publication.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest closures will take place on Nov. 2, 2025. They are:

  • London — 1225 Wonderland Rd. N., London, ON, N6G 2B9
  • Mattawa — 511 Valois Dr., PO Box 628, Mattawa, ON, P0H 1V0
  • Mississauga — 3535 Etude Dr., Mississauga, ON, L4T 1T7
  • Niagara Falls — 4670 Bridge St., Niagara Falls, ON, L2E 2R8
  • Pickering — 1355 Kingston Rd., Pickering, ON, L1V 1B8
  • Sudbury — 891 Notre Dame Ave., Sudbury, ON, P3A 2T5
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices