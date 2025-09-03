Beer Store shutters more locations, closing in on government-imposed cap

Send this page to someone via email

Another six Beer Store locations are set to shut in Ontario by early November, as the alcohol giant continues to announce a steady wave of closures across the province.

On Wednesday, the Beer Store confirmed the latest batch of locations — including stores in London, Mississauga and Niagara Falls — to all cease operating before the year is done.

The most recent round of closures means the company, which is owned by Sleeman, Molson and Labatt, can’t shutter many more stores without violating its $225 million deal with the Ford government.

“The Beer Store is adapting to market changes and making the hard decision to close retail locations,” the Beer Store said in a statement attributed to its vice-president of retail.

“We know this is difficult news for consumers, recyclers and our employees.”

The market changes the Beer Store referenced began last year, when the Ford government offered the company $225 million to break its exclusive retail contract early.

Breaking the contract allowed the government to roll out the sale of wine, beer and ready-to-drink beverages to convenience, big box and grocery stores across Ontario.

The $225 million was set aside, the province said at the time, “to protect jobs across the province and to keep The Beer Store locations open for the continued availability of recycling and bottle return.”

Strings attached to the funding mean the Beer Store must keep at least 300 locations open until the end of 2025, at which point it can close as many as it sees fit.

Since the funding was announced, the Beer Store has announced a steady stream of closures to the 438 stores it had when the government liberalized alcohol sales.

Between May 2024 and late June 2025, the alcohol retailer closed more than 70 locations. Since then, another 39 closures have been announced.

The total of 113 shuttered or planned shuttered stores means the company can only announce the closure of another 25 locations before the end of the year without violating its agreement.

The Beer Store did not respond to questions in time for publication.

The latest closures will take place on Nov. 2, 2025. They are:

London — 1225 Wonderland Rd. N., London, ON, N6G 2B9

Mattawa — 511 Valois Dr., PO Box 628, Mattawa, ON, P0H 1V0

Mississauga — 3535 Etude Dr., Mississauga, ON, L4T 1T7

Niagara Falls — 4670 Bridge St., Niagara Falls, ON, L2E 2R8

Pickering — 1355 Kingston Rd., Pickering, ON, L1V 1B8

Sudbury — 891 Notre Dame Ave., Sudbury, ON, P3A 2T5