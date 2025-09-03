Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP seek suspect in Waywayseecappo homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 3, 2025 12:51 pm
1 min read
Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say
RELATED: Manitoba RCMP say 2024 has been the bloodiest year on record, with the province setting a grim record of 56 homicides to date. Teagan Rasche reports. – Dec 12, 2024
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a suspect in a weekend homicide at Waywayseecappo First Nation.

Officers from the Manitoba First Nation Police Service (MFNPS) were called to the scene on Sunday, where they found a 23-year-old shooting victim. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

RCMP took over the investigation and identified a suspect who was seen leaving the scene after the shooting took place. Police later found his vehicle, a red SUV, abandoned outside the community.

Ferlin Bone, 32, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the incident, which police say was likely targeted, as the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call MFNPS at 204-859-5070 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

