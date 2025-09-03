Manitoba RCMP seek suspect in Waywayseecappo homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a suspect in a weekend homicide at Waywayseecappo First Nation.

Officers from the Manitoba First Nation Police Service (MFNPS) were called to the scene on Sunday, where they found a 23-year-old shooting victim. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

RCMP took over the investigation and identified a suspect who was seen leaving the scene after the shooting took place. Police later found his vehicle, a red SUV, abandoned outside the community.

Ferlin Bone, 32, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the incident, which police say was likely targeted, as the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call MFNPS at 204-859-5070 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.