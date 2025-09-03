Fishery officers in Nova Scotia seize more than 1,000 lobster traps, make arrests

Send this page to someone via email

The federal Fisheries Department says its officers have seized more than 1,000 lobster traps off southwestern Nova Scotia since June 1.

The department says the seizures and resulting arrests are aimed at preventing unauthorized lobster harvesting, out-of-season fishing and illegal sales.

It says officers are also working to ensure the Indigenous food, social and ceremonial lobster fisheries can proceed without interference.

The department did not say whether any of the seizures were specifically connected to Indigenous-led fisheries.

A spokesperson confirmed that charges are pending against those arrested, though it could take some time before the alleged offences are brought before the courts.

The department says that in the last three months officers in southwestern Nova Scotia have inspected 61 holding facilities and released more than 4,400 lobsters from seized traps.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2025.