Canada

Fishery officers in Nova Scotia seize more than 1,000 lobster traps, make arrests

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2025 11:52 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada gives officers new equipment amid escalating tensions in lobster fisheries'
Canada gives officers new equipment amid escalating tensions in lobster fisheries
Fisheries officers in Canada’s Maritimes are now suiting up with body armour and cameras amid soaring tensions in the country’s lobster fishery. Global’s Heidi Petracek went on patrol with Department of Fisheries and Oceans officers to see the new gear in action – Jul 26, 2025
The federal Fisheries Department says its officers have seized more than 1,000 lobster traps off southwestern Nova Scotia since June 1.

The department says the seizures and resulting arrests are aimed at preventing unauthorized lobster harvesting, out-of-season fishing and illegal sales.

It says officers are also working to ensure the Indigenous food, social and ceremonial lobster fisheries can proceed without interference.

The department did not say whether any of the seizures were specifically connected to Indigenous-led fisheries.

A spokesperson confirmed that charges are pending against those arrested, though it could take some time before the alleged offences are brought before the courts.

The department says that in the last three months officers in southwestern Nova Scotia have inspected 61 holding facilities and released more than 4,400 lobsters from seized traps.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

