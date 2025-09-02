Advocacy groups launch legal challenge against Alberta’s Bill 27

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the first day of school — an exciting time for Alberta students.

But for young members of the LGBTQ2 community, a difficult conversation may await them when they get home.

“To me, that’s teaching shame instead of love,” said Amelia Newbert, managing director and founder of Skipping Stone, a Calgary-based advocacy group.

Skipping Stone, along with Egale Canada, filed a constitutional challenge on Tuesday against the province of Alberta oncerning Bill 27, a controversial piece of legislation that requires parents to be notified when a child chooses alternate names or pronouns at school.

Students under the age of 16 also need parental consent before the change is approved.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“When we create barriers like this, we’re teaching youth that us accepting them, loving them, is conditional on them aligning with a certain set of rules or expectations that we have,” Newbert says.

Story continues below advertisement

The legislation came into effect on Sept. 1.

Newbert says it’s a retraction of rights and freedoms for some children who may feel like school is the only safe space they have.

“The majority of kids who aren’t out at home — there’s a reason they aren’t out at home,” Newbert said.

“They either won’t be supported, or then further, they would be ridiculed.”

Both Skipping Stone and Egale filed a similar challenge against Alberta’s Bill 26 — legislation surrounding gender-affirming care — earlier this year.

A judge granted an injunction to block the legislation in June.

Newbert says the group isn’t seeking an injunction this time, hoping it moves quickly through the court system.

Premier Danielle Smith, speaking in Medicine Hat on Tuesday, says she’ll let the court process play out.

“The way our (Charter of Rights & Freedoms) is written is that we have to make sure it’s reasonable, that it’s evidence-based,” she said “We think they are.”

Bill 27 also includes amendments surrounding sexual education — requiring families to opt in, instead of opt out, as well as legislation governing transgender women in sport.