Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Education

Extra supports in place for Saskatchewan students this fall

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted September 2, 2025 7:00 pm
1 min read
Extra supports in place for Saskatchewan students this fall
WATCH: With the first day of school comes excitement and maybe a few nerves, but it also comes with a lot of pressure on teachers. Saskatchewan teachers are receiving a bit of extra help this year, but they say there is still room for improvement.
Share

With the first day of school comes excitement and maybe a few nerves, but it also comes with a lot of pressure on teachers.

Saskatchewan teachers are receiving a bit of extra help this year, but they say there is still room for improvement. The implementation of complexity teachers begins this fall with the 500 extra staff aiming to provide extra support for students with complex needs.

Watch the video above to learn more.

