Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

‘We’re going in’: Trump vows federal intervention in Chicago, Baltimore

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 2, 2025 3:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump threatens to deploy National Guard to Chicago, intensifying standoff with Democrats'
Trump threatens to deploy National Guard to Chicago, intensifying standoff with Democrats
WATCH ABOVE: Trump threatens to deploy National Guard to Chicago, intensifying standoff with Democrats
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will direct federal law enforcement intervention to Chicago and Baltimore, despite local officials in both places opposing such moves.

Asked by reporters in the Oval Office if he had decided to send National Guard troops to Chicago, Trump said, “We’re going in,” but added. “I didn’t say when.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Trump has already sent National Guard troops into Washington and federalized the nation’s capital’s police force. More recently, he’s said he’s planning similar moves in other cities, particularly those run by Democratic officials.

Trump said he’d like Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to call him and say, “send in the troops.” Pritzker has opposed the move.

Trending Now

“If the governor of Illinois would call up, call me up, I would love to do it.” Trump said. “Now, we’re going to do it anyway. We have the right to do it.”

Story continues below advertisement

He added that he has an “obligation to protect this country, and that includes Baltimore.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices