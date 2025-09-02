Body of man who fell off Jet Ski in Toronto recovered by police

Toronto police say they have recovered the body of a man who fell off a Jet Ski along the shoreline in Scarborough last week.
Police have said they were called to the scene near Bluffer’s Park around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 after a man in his 20s reportedly fell into the water.
Police said there was also a female passenger on the Jet Ski, and the man had given his life-jacket to her after they’d both fallen off.
Toronto police’s marine unit conducted an extensive search for the man along with the Canadian Coast Guard after the incident.
Police say the marine unit found the missing man on Sunday.
They say no further information will be released on the incident as it’s not considered a criminal matter.
