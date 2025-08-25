Toronto crews search for missing jet ski rider at Bluffer’s Beach

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto crews are in the area of Bluffer’s Beach in Scarborough searching for a missing man on a jet ski since Sunday night.

Toronto Police’s Marine Unit told Global News their search started at around 9 p.m. when two people on a jet ski went overboard.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A woman managed to get back onto the jet ski and make it shore, the marine unit said, while a man in his 20s is still missing.

They added that the man was not wearing a life-jacket.

The marine unit said crews had been there all night and came back to refuel vessels. The search continued Monday morning with sunrise.

Both Toronto Fire and Toronto Paramedics attended the scene initially but have since been called off.