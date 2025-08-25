Menu

Headline link
Canada

Toronto crews search for missing jet ski rider at Bluffer’s Beach

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 25, 2025 6:39 am
1 min read
File photo. Toronto police marine unit in Lake Ontario on June 13, 2016. View image in full screen
File photo. Toronto police marine unit in Lake Ontario on June 13, 2016. Global News
Toronto crews are in the area of Bluffer’s Beach in Scarborough searching for a missing man on a jet ski since Sunday night.

Toronto Police’s Marine Unit told Global News their search started at around 9 p.m. when two people on a jet ski went overboard.

A woman managed to get back onto the jet ski and make it shore, the marine unit said, while a man in his 20s is still missing.

They added that the man was not wearing a life-jacket.

The marine unit said crews had been there all night and came back to refuel vessels. The search continued Monday morning with sunrise.

Both Toronto Fire and Toronto Paramedics attended the scene initially but have since been called off.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

 

