Canada

Large wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley remains ‘out of control’

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 2, 2025 2:06 pm
1 min read
Residents concerned about insurance process after wildfire destroys homes
The Long Lake wildfire in Annapolis Valley remains “out of control,” according to Nova Scotia officials.

In a Tuesday update, the province estimated the size of the wildfire to be 8,468 hectares.

“Crews made good ground over the weekend,” the province said. “Dozer guard and lines of hose/pumps are complete along the northern end of the fire, tying in that section. The south end of the fire is the most active and facing drying conditions this week.”

There were no reports of new damage to homes on Monday morning. So far, there have been 20 homes and at least 11 outbuildings, such as sheds or garages, that were damaged or destroyed.

The province said 10 contract helicopters, four planes and a bird dog are battling the blaze alongside 150 firefighters from Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec.

The firefighters from Ontario and Quebec have been called upon to spell local firefighters who have been battling the blaze since mid-August.

Environment Canada issued an air quality warning for Annapolis County.

Smoke from the Long Lake wildfire will “significantly” reduce air quality, it said Tuesday.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

