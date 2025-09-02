Man killed, teen charged in fatal Manitoba highway crash: RCMP

See more sharing options

A man from Killarney is dead after a crash in the RM of Argyle Saturday morning, Manitoba RCMP say.

The crash, at the intersection of highways 5 and 23, involved a pickup truck and an SUV, both of which were found by emergency personnel in a ditch.

The driver of the SUV, 77, was declared dead at the scene, while the truck’s driver, a 17-year-old from the RM of North Cypress, wasn’t injured in the crash. He was arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing death.

RCMP continue to investigate.