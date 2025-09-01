Menu

Politics

New Brunswick minister who was diagnosed with brain tumour returns to cabinet

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2025 3:17 pm
1 min read
Premier of New Brunswick Susan Holt speaks to media prior to the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. View image in full screen
Premier of New Brunswick Susan Holt speaks to media prior to the First Minister's Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards.
A New Brunswick minister who took time off to get treatment for a brain tumour will be returning to work with a new portfolio.

Premier Susan Holt says Alyson Townsend will now serve as minister responsible for labour.

Holt says Townsend will begin her new role effective immediately.

Townsend was minister of post-secondary education, training and labour before she took time off in February for surgery and other treatment.

Holt welcomed Townsend to the position, saying it was important for government to have a voice at the table when it comes to labour.

The premier says Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Jean-Claude D’Amours, who had taken up the portfolio of post-secondary education, training and labour, will continue in the role.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

