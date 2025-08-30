Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls more items containing pistachio in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2025 3:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada recalls more pistachio products due to salmonella contamination threat'
Canada recalls more pistachio products due to salmonella contamination threat
WATCH: Canada recalls more pistachio products due to salmonella contamination threat – Aug 8, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More recalls have been issued in Quebec for pistachio-containing products linked to a recent salmonella outbreak.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced on Friday that four separate items are being recalled due to possible contamination.

They include two products from the Montreal-based company Allo Simonne, as well as two baklava pastries that were sold at Carrefour Laval, a shopping mall north of Montreal.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The recalled items include the company Allo Simonne’s packages of sour cherries and pistachios covered in chocolate and rose petals, and their dark chocolate Easter eggs made with the nuts and raspberries.

Trending Now

The food inspection agency says some of the items were sold between Aug. 9 and 16.

Several pistachio-containing products have been the subject of recalls across Canada in recent weeks due to their link to a salmonella outbreak.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices