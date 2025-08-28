Selkirk urged to stay ‘bear aware’ after animal sighting in city’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

People in Selkirk, Man., are being asked to use caution after a bear sighting in the city Wednesday night.

In a social media post, city leaders asked residents of the city’s north end to stay indoors and for others to avoid the area.

The trails in Selkirk Park — which have since re-opened — were also closed over concerns around another bear sighting, and municipal leaders are urging caution and for residents to stay ‘bear aware.’

Selkirk has had multiple bear sightings over the past week, but local RCMP say the animal spotted Wednesday wasn’t found.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Conservation said it’s believed the bear has moved out of the area and no further action is being taken.

Anyone who spots a bear in the city is asked to call in a tip to 1-800-782-0076.

