Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Selkirk urged to stay ‘bear aware’ after animal sighting in city’s north end

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 28, 2025 3:14 pm
1 min read
Alberta's parks minister said a bear with cubs may have been acting defensively when it attacked an angler on the Milk River, near the Alberta-Montana border last weekend. View image in full screen
A bear warning sign is seen in this file photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

People in Selkirk, Man., are being asked to use caution after a bear sighting in the city Wednesday night.

In a social media post, city leaders asked residents of the city’s north end to stay indoors and for others to avoid the area.

The trails in Selkirk Park — which have since re-opened — were also closed over concerns around another bear sighting, and municipal leaders are urging caution and for residents to stay ‘bear aware.’

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Selkirk has had multiple bear sightings over the past week, but local RCMP say the animal spotted Wednesday wasn’t found.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Conservation said it’s believed the bear has moved out of the area and no further action is being taken.

Anyone who spots a bear in the city is asked to call in a tip to 1-800-782-0076.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Province taking action against garbage-eating black bears'
Province taking action against garbage-eating black bears
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices