No injuries in fire at downtown Winnipeg apartment building: WFPS

No one was hurt in a fire Thursday morning at a Kennedy Street apartment building, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Ed Davidson of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services (WFPS) told Global Winnipeg crews got to the scene just before 7 a.m.

Ten fire trucks and other emergency personnel were on-site due to the potential danger at a building with numerous residents.

“Upon arrival, there was flames and smoke venting from the 10th floor. An automatic second alarm was established here due to our protocols because of the large residential structure,” Davidson said.

One suite, he said, was affected by the fire, although there is smoke and water damage throughout the building.

“There were no injuries, nobody transported to hospitals, and crews did a great job on scene.”