Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

No injuries in fire at downtown Winnipeg apartment building: WFPS

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 28, 2025 10:32 am
1 min read
Firefighters at the scene Thursday morning at a downtown Winnipeg apartment fire. View image in full screen
Firefighters at the scene Thursday morning at a downtown Winnipeg apartment fire. Daniel Moss / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

No one was hurt in a fire Thursday morning at a Kennedy Street apartment building, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Ed Davidson of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services (WFPS) told Global Winnipeg crews got to the scene just before 7 a.m.

Ten fire trucks and other emergency personnel were on-site due to the potential danger at a building with numerous residents.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Upon arrival, there was flames and smoke venting from the 10th floor. An automatic second alarm was established here due to our protocols because of the large residential structure,” Davidson said.

One suite, he said, was affected by the fire, although there is smoke and water damage throughout the building.

“There were no injuries, nobody transported to hospitals, and crews did a great job on scene.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Firefighters tackle Wednesday morning blaze at Exchange District restaurant'
Firefighters tackle Wednesday morning blaze at Exchange District restaurant
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices